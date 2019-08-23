First Alert: Heat Advisory in place today. Rain and storms tomorrow

Happy Monday! Just as some of us have clocked into work today, so did the Heat Advisory. The heat advisory began at 1pm and goes until 7pm. This includes most of the ArkLaTex, but doesn't include eastern parishes in northwest Louisiana. Highs today will climb into the mid and upper 90s, but the humidity will make it feel hotter and more uncomfortable. Rain chances are slim today, but pick up tomorrow.
Throughout the afternoon, it'll be dangerously hot for most with heat indices between 105-110. Remember to check for your pets and people as well as yourself as you carryout your day. Rain chances are very slim this afternoon. We'll stay mostly dry under partly cloudy skies with winds out of the south at 5-10mph. Tonight we'll clear out, but changes in the weather move in overnight.
Overnight tonight into Tuesday: the models are all agreeing on a cluster of showers and storms moving in overnight possibly as early as 2am. This system will push southward through the ArkLaTex throughout the morning and exit by the afternoon. The SPC does have much of the ArkLaTex under and Marginal Risk for severe weather with the threat of damaging wind gusts possible.
By Wednesday, more rain chances impact the ArkLaTex as a cold front moves through Wednesday afternoon. This will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s with showers and storms possible into the afternoon. Thursday is when we'll dry out and highs will only reach the low 90s.
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
