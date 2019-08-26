First Alert: HEAT ADVISORIES to start week

In the meantime today the major story will once again be heat. High temperatures for most of us in the ArkLaTex will be in the mid to upper 90s with feels-like temperatures closer to 105 degrees. HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for all of east Texas and well as Oklahoma from 1 to 7 PM. There will be isolated pockets of heat relief in the form of showers but most of us will stay dry today.