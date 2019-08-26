First Alert: HEAT ADVISORIES to start week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope you all had a great weekend and most importantly picked up some much needed rain! As we start off the week we are tracking more intense heat (again), but also multiple days with chances for some rain. HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for the entire western portion of the ArkLaTex meaning those feels-like temperatures will be around 105 degrees. But later in the week a cold front may finally bring an end to the streak of 90 degree days in Shreveport.
In the meantime today the major story will once again be heat. High temperatures for most of us in the ArkLaTex will be in the mid to upper 90s with feels-like temperatures closer to 105 degrees. HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for all of east Texas and well as Oklahoma from 1 to 7 PM. There will be isolated pockets of heat relief in the form of showers but most of us will stay dry today.
But as we move to Tuesday the chances for rain will be on the increase across the ArkLaTex. Scattered showers and storms will be much more numerous across the ArkLaTex compared to today especially across northern portions of the ArkLaTex. It will though be another hot day as high temperatures should once again reach the mid 90s.
Once we get to Wednesday though we could finally see some serious heat and drought relief as a cold front will be brushing the ArkLaTex bringing chances for widespread rain and our lowest high temperatures in over a month. Without measurable rain this week it could end up being the third driest August in history for Shreveport.
In the meantime get ready for more heat and humidity as we start off the week!
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.