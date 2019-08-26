Caddo Schools bus drivers describe challenges of job; parent complaints

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Complaints from Caddo Parish parents regarding school buses have been a hot topic over the past few weeks.
However, several bus drivers spoke with KSLA News 12′s Domonique Benn to address some of their complaints. Common issues include picking up kids late and dropping them off late back home.
“We are very dedicated to the Caddo Parish School System and we love our children and we want to get them there safely,” said Bus Driver Corene Reames. "For the people out there to have the perception that is it our fault and we are not doing our jobs is far from the truth.
See more from these Caddo Parish Bus Drivers starting at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.