Ar. Gov. to visit Foreman High School

FOREMAN, Ar. (KSLA) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson will make a stop in the ArkLaTex in September.
As a part of his Fall Coding Tour, Gov. Hutchinson will speak to students in the Foreman High School auditorium at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11.
The Fall Coding Tour is part of his administration’s Computer Science Initiative. The governor has selected several schools across Arkansas to visit and observe each’s computer science programs.
The governor will also provide information about future careers in the field of computer science.
