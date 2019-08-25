Teenage driver dies in one-vehicle wreck in Arkansas

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — A 17-year-old died in a traffic accident Saturday near Magnolia Ark., a funeral home reports.
Arrangements for Kendrell Jamal Harris’ funeral are pending through R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia.
A minor died and another minor was hurt in a one-vehicle wreck at 11:17 p.m. Saturday near Lake Columbia about seven miles west of Magnolia in Columbia County, Ark., according to Arkansas State Police.
A 2008 Ford truck was traveling north on Columbia County Road 53 at Columbia County Road 154 in Waldo, Ark., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, a preliminary crash summary states.
The truck left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned, says the report filed by Trooper Trevor Dew.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbia County Coroner Randy Reed. His body was taken to R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia
The truck’s passenger, whose name and age have not been released, was taken to Magnolia Regional Hospital in Magnolia for treatment.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.