More scattered showers and storms this afternoon

Happy Sunday! Already showers and storms have fired up in deep east Texas and into De Soto parish in Louisiana. Most of the ArkLaTex will remain dry and under partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning with increasing rain chances as we head into the afternoon.
A stationary front to our north will play into increasing our rain chances when coupled with daytime heating. Moisture surging from the Gulf will also contribute to shower and storm development this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but keep the umbrella handy. Highs, depending on rain and cloud cover, will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Overnight lows will back into the low to mid 70s.
By Monday, we'll be left with dry and hot weather once again. Highs will be in in the mid to upper 90s with plenty of humidity sticking around. By Tuesday evening, showers and storms could be back in the forecast because of an approaching cold front. This front will be the driver behind Wednesday's rain chances as well.
But for now, have a wonderful weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.