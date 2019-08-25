Man injured, Woman in custody after early morning Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Sunday morning in West Shreveport.
The Shreveport Police were dispatched to the incident located at a home in the 8500 block of Parkdale Drive just before 5:45 a.m.
According to SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines, the shooting happened during an argument between the victim and a woman.
The alleged female suspect has been detained, and the victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.
