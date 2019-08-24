Man dies in collision with saltwater tanker truck

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Webster Parish man died when he tried to pass another vehicle on the right, according to Louisiana State Police.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Highway 371 north of Louisiana Highway 2 near Sarepta shortly after 11 a.m. Friday.
Killed was 37-year-old Darrell Cude, of Shongaloo, authorities said.
He was driving a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe south on U.S. 371 when he lost control of the car while attempting to use the highway shoulder to illegally pass a log truck that was traveling the same direction, Trooper Brent Hardy said.
Cude overcorrected, causing his car to travel into the northbound lane and collide with an empty saltwater tanker truck.
Cude was not properly restrained in his vehicle, Hardy said.
The tanker’s driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured, the trooper added.
A toxicology sample will be submitted for analysis.
State Police Troop G has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 17 deaths this year.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.