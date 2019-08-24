Juvenile in custody after 4-hour long chase, manhunt in Webster Parish

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) -Multiple authorities were actively searching for a juvenile early Saturday morning in Webster Parish after he fled during a traffic stop.
The four-hour chase and search took place along U.S. Highway 80, east of Goodwill Road near Camp Minden.
According to Captain Cordel Williams, of the Louisiana State Police, the unidentified 16-year-old was approached for a traffic violation around 5:30 a.m. on I-20 East in Bossier Parish.
He then fled and led authorities on a chase into Webster Parish along Highway 80 where authorities used spike strips to stop the vehicle. When the car veered off into a ditch, the juvenile got out and ran into a wooded area where the manhunt began.
After hours of searching, the juvenile suspect was caught in the wooded area around 9:30 a.m.
The Webster and Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Offices, along with Louisiana State Police Troop G, were active in the search and are working this case.
Charges are pending at this time, and it has not been said what type of traffic violation the juvenile committed.
