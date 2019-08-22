First Alert: Keep the umbrella handy

Happy Saturday! It looks like relief to this dreadful summertime heat is on its way today with better rain chances scattered across the ArkLaTex. The morning is off to a dry and mostly clear start with temperatures in the mid 70s, but will climb into the low 90s this afternoon. Of course, clouds and rain could keep temperatures in the upper 80s. The wet weather chances will pick up late morning and afternoon, but it won’t be a washout. Not expecting severe weather, but the summertime storms and showers could produce heavy downpours and dangerous lightning. Most of anything that develops will diminish with the loss of daytime heating.
Overnight lows will cool to the mid 70s under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.
Sunday: Basically will be a repeat of what we see on Saturday. We'll see high temperatures climb into the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. Another round of scattered rain and thunderstorm activity will develop in the afternoon. Lows will drop into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Summer will be back to normal, hot conditions on Monday. Temperatures will climb back into upper 90s with only a 10 percent chance of rain under mostly sunny skies.
By Tuesday and into Mid-week, rain chances start to ramp back up as a cold front moves into the area. This will bring better rain and thunderstorm coverage as well as cooler temperatures.
But for now, have a wonderful weekend!
KSLA First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.