First Alert: Keep the umbrella handy

Happy Saturday! It looks like relief to this dreadful summertime heat is on its way today with better rain chances scattered across the ArkLaTex. The morning is off to a dry and mostly clear start with temperatures in the mid 70s, but will climb into the low 90s this afternoon. Of course, clouds and rain could keep temperatures in the upper 80s. The wet weather chances will pick up late morning and afternoon, but it won’t be a washout. Not expecting severe weather, but the summertime storms and showers could produce heavy downpours and dangerous lightning. Most of anything that develops will diminish with the loss of daytime heating.