Dozens of Shreveport firefighters fight commercial building fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -A commercial building was engulfed in flames late Saturday morning.
Authorities responded to the incident just after 11:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Southern Avenue in Shreveport.
According to Shreveport Fire Department’s EMS Officer, Clarence Reese, the Shreveport Fire Department received multiple calls from citizens reporting the fire and heavy black smoke that could be seen miles away.
When firefighters arrived and entered the old vehicle repair shop, now suspected to be used for storage, reports say they noticed several hazards.
The building contained oil-based paints, tar, a tractor, mattresses, and other random items.
It took close to an hour, over 12 units, and approximately 40 firefighters to bring the fire under control.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.