24th annual Independence Bowl/Northwestern State Football Kickoff Luncheon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The 24th annual Independence Bowl Foundation and Northwestern State Football Kickoff Luncheon was held at Superior Steakhouse.
The expectations are high on the inside of the program despite the preseason polls having the Demons picked near the bottom. Coach Brad Laird says it’s all about the internal expectations.
The Season kicks off a week from today and the Northwestern State Demons have a good core group returning including stasrting quarterback Shelton Eppler.
He finished with close to 3000 yards and missed a few games due to injury. The receiving corps will replace 4 starters including standout receiver Jazz Ferguson. Quan Shorts is the most experienced of the group but former Evangel receiver Tanner Ash is climbing the depth chart and providing excitement heading into the season.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.