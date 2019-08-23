Shreve Memorial Library’s free after school feeding program returns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Children that are hungry after school can head over to a few Shreve Memorial Library branches to get a free meal.
The library system is partnering back up with the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana to bring back their after school feeding program for a third year.
“For some of these kids they don’t know necessarily where their next meal is coming from," said Marketing Manager Samantha Bonnette."
The program is open to children 18 and under and will be held at the following branches for duration of this school year:
- Higginbotham-Bryson Branch, 9359 Greenwood Road, Greenwood
- Tuesday through Thursday 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- North Caddo Branch, 615 North Pine Street, Vivian
- Monday through Friday 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Wallette Branch, 363 Hearne Avenue, Shreveport
- Monday through Friday 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
Starting Oct. 1, the West Shreveport Branch, 4380 Pines Road, will also begin participating in the after school feeding program.
They will offer the program on Tuesdays and Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. beginning October 1st.
Along with a free meal students can also participate in an enrichment activity focused on science, technology, engineering, art and math concepts as well as life skills training and reading.
Students will have the opportunity to learn about a wide variety of topics and participate in hands-on activities.
Wallette Branch manager Wyolanda Hall says they average 50 to 60 kids a day.
“When kids are having lunch so early at school around 11′o clock, around 3:30 p.m. by the time they get here they are very hungry," Hall said. "To have a nutritional component in the afternoon is very important so they can proceed until they go home and get dinner.”
