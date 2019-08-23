Parents rail against school buses being unreliable in the mornings, late in the evenings and always overcrowded

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The school year is just getting started, and some Caddo Parish parents are upset with the bus transportation.
“We have had our kids come home as late as 7 p.m." Ashley Kelley said. “In the mornings, we’ve had to call the school because the bus never showed up or came as late as 7:45 a.m.”
Other parents echoed the same sentiments when asked about their children’s transportation.
“It’s horrible,” Sabrina Baker said. “This week, they didn’t pick up the kids until 8 a.m. and they didn’t get home until 5 p.m.”
She wants the School District to hold bus drivers accountable and keep them on schedule.
When KSLA News 12 reached out to Caddo School District about these concerns, officials replied with this statement.
The School District is planning a job fair to help recruit bus drivers.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.