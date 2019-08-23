New superintendent selected for Louisiana’s Special School District

Friday morning, Superintendent of the Louisiana Department of Education John White announced Ernest Garrett III has been selected as the new superintendent of Louisiana’s Special School District (LSSD). Garrett was chosen to oversee all of the state’s special needs schools and programs. He has a background in social work and last served as the executive director and CEO of the Deaf Empowerment Awareness Foundation. He believes he has credibility to serve in this capacity, being deaf himself. Garrett also has previous experience in an administrative role.