Man shot at least twice in Shreveport

By KSLA Digital Team | August 22, 2019 at 9:01 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 9:08 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man suffered at least two gunshots in a shooting Thursday night in Shreveport.

It happened in the 1500 block of Grigsby Street then the wounded man ran west to Wallace Avenue, police said.

He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left shoulder and hip.

Authorities said the man’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.

Fire Department medics were summoned to Wallace between Corbitt and Vivian streets at 8:06 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Police still have nine units at that location, down from about a dozen earlier.

They suspect multiple people were involved in the shooting.

No descriptions have been released.

