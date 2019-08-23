Man shot at least twice in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man suffered at least two gunshots in a shooting Thursday night in Shreveport.
It happened in the 1500 block of Grigsby Street then the wounded man ran west to Wallace Avenue, police said.
He was taken to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left shoulder and hip.
Authorities said the man’s wounds did not appear to be life-threatening.
Fire Department medics were summoned to Wallace between Corbitt and Vivian streets at 8:06 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police still have nine units at that location, down from about a dozen earlier.
They suspect multiple people were involved in the shooting.
No descriptions have been released.
