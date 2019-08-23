Man going to prison for 7+ years for selling meth

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man is going to prison for more than seven years for distributing methamphetamine from his home.
Marvin Ray Loucious, 54, of Many, also must serve five years on federal supervised release once he gets out of jail, a federal judge decided Friday.
Law enforcement officers saw him sell 5 grams of methamphetamine from his home July 20, 2018, and 6 grams on July 23, 2018, U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph’s office reports.
A search of his home Aug. 10, 2018, turned up 55 guns, 5.6 ounces of methamphetamine, less than an ounce of synthetic marijuana and “a vast amount of drug paraphernalia,” the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reported at the time.
The drug paraphernalia included digital scales, plastic baggies and about 100 glass smoking pipes, federal authorities say.
Of the 55 firearms seized, the federal prosecutor’s office reports, the following five guns were found in close proximity of the methamphetamine:
- a Glock 32 .357-caliber SIG handgun;
- a Ruger P90 .45-caliber ACP handgun;
- a Taurus TCP .380-caliber handgun;
- a Davis Industries Model DM-22 .22-caliber, two-shot derringer; and,
- a Century Arms Catamount Fury 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun.
After the raid, Loucious was booked into Sabine Parish Detention Center on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count each of:
- possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute,
- possession of synthetic marijuana with intent to distribute,
- possession of firearms in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and,
- possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Feb. 19, he pleaded guilty to a federal charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
The DEA and the Tri-Parish Drug Task Force (DeSoto, Sabine and Red River parishes) conducted the investigation.
Prosecuting the federal case were Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica D. Cassidy and Tiffany E. Fields.
Details about what became of the state charges against Loucious were not immediately available.
