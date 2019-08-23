First Alert: Slight heat relief this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! It looks as though today will finally be the day that the ArkLaTex does not have to deal with a HEAT ADVISORY. While it is still shaping up to be another hot day, slightly lower high temperatures mean that feels-like temperatures will staying around 100 degrees vs. 105 this afternoon. On top of the slightly cooler temperatures we are expecting increased rain chances across the ArkLaTex for both Friday and the weekend associated with a frontal boundary.
So as you’re heading out the door this morning it may seem like another typical August day across the ArkLaTex, but its during the afternoon that you’ll notice the changes. Showers and thunderstorms will start breaking out just after noon associated with a slow moving frontal boundary to our north. This will likely lead to the most widespread wet weather since last Wednesday. But this does not mean everyone across the ArkLaTex will see relief. Expect highs during the afternoon to reach the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures right around 100.
As we head into the weekend you can expect a similar forecast with slightly cooler temperatures. The chances for showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday will likely shave another degree or two off our high temperatures. Once again the showers and storms will be scattered in nature meaning not everyone will experience relief or receive some much needed rainfall. Nonetheless, expect high temperatures to the low 90s with some in the northern ArkLaTex to stay in the upper 80s.
So while it has been a very hot week we could finally see some heat relief starting today.
Have a great Friday and weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
