First Alert: Slight heat relief this weekend

So as you’re heading out the door this morning it may seem like another typical August day across the ArkLaTex, but its during the afternoon that you’ll notice the changes. Showers and thunderstorms will start breaking out just after noon associated with a slow moving frontal boundary to our north. This will likely lead to the most widespread wet weather since last Wednesday. But this does not mean everyone across the ArkLaTex will see relief. Expect highs during the afternoon to reach the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures right around 100.