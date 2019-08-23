First Alert: Rain brings slight heat relief this weekend

Rain chances this weekend will help bring some localized heat relief. It's still going to be very much feeling like summer though. Hotter weather is back early next week and then it looks like a slight temperature drop and some humidity relief could be coming by the start of the Labor Day weekend.
A few showers and storms will hang on this evening, mainly across the I-30 corridor. Otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s. Showers and storms will pop back up Saturday and Sunday. Before rain gets going temperatures will climb into the low 90s. After rain tracks through temperatures will drop back into the 80s. Storm chances this weekend will average around 30%.
We’ll start next week off a little hotter and drier. Temperatures will climb back into the mid to upper 90s Monday and Tuesday. A cold front will settle into the area around midweek bringing an increase in showers and storms again late Tuesday through Thursday.
By the end of the week it’s still going to be hot in the low 90s, but we may see a drop in the humidity bringing more pleasant feeling weather and cooler nights in the 60s to around 70.
