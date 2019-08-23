Traffic alert: DPS troopers responding to fatal crash in Jefferson area

MARION COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a fatal crash northeast of Jefferson, Texas on Friday afternoon.
DPS Sgt. Jean Dark confirmed to Gray affiliate KSLA that a two-vehicle fatal wreck occurred on Highway 43 at Lewis Chapel Road.
Dispatchers told KLTV that troopers are assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.
Online traffic maps show a blockage in the area. Drivers may experience delays.
KLTV has reached out to officials for more information on the crash.
