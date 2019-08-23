DeSoto woman accused of killing man in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A DeSoto Parish woman is accused of killing a man in a Shreveport hotel parking lot.
Officers arrested 48-year-old Tamala Triciann Ware, of Frierson, at 6:39 p.m. Thursday on a charge of second-degree murder, booking records show.
She was booked into Shreveport City Jail at 7:26 p.m. the same day.
Her arrest comes in connection with the fatal shooting of 45-year-old Derrick Purnell Terrell, of Shreveport, about 8:54 p.m. Tuesday outside Knights Inn in the 4900 block of West Monkhouse Drive, police Cpl. Christina Curtis confirmed.
That’s off Monkhouse Drive and just north of Interstate 20 in west Shreveport.
Terrell had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Investigators earlier said the hotel has surveillance cameras that they hoped would afford some clues as to what happened.
They have not said whether that played a role in Ware's arrest.
Nor have they said anything about a possible motive.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips website or app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
