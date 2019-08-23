Caddo Grand Jury indicts three on murder charges

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Aug. 21, The Caddo Parish Grand Jury indicted three men on second-degree murder charges and related crimes.
All incidents happened in 2019.
- Louis Lopez Graves, 41, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 23 slaying of Darriel Woods. Woods was wounded in a shooting in the 4100 block of Clover Street in Mooretown. Gaves is also charged with the attempted second-degree murder of Edward Woods and a May attack on the life of Terry Jackson
- Robert Rashaund Russell, 33, of Shreveport, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 3, slaying of his 7-year-old stepson, Lamarion Lewis.
- Brandon Curtis McLaughlin, 19, of Mooringsport, charged with second-degree murder in connection with the May 26 slaying of James Gonyer at McLaughlin’s residence on the Blanchard-Latex Road in Caddo Parish.
