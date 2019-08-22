Very slight ‘cooling’ this weekend

We'll continue to take some baby steps toward lower temperatures through the weekend. And rain should be a little more common too to take the edge off the dry conditions in many areas, although not everyone will see rain. A more substantial 'cool' down could be in the works by the start of September.
Another warm and muggy night is expected. Any isolated showers this evening will fade away shortly after sunset. Temperatures will settle back into the mid 70s by morning. Tomorrow won’t bring much change. Temperatures will shoot back up into the mid 90s with ‘feels-like’ readings of 100-105 by afternoon. Rain will stay spotty, but we should see slightly better coverage of showers and storms than the last few days.
More clouds and slightly better rain chances over the weekend should keep temperatures mostly in the low to mid 90s around the area. Places that get rained on will see temperatures fall into the 80s. The nights will stay warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. The chances of rain are around 30-40%.
Next week will be a little hotter and drier to start. Highs will get back into the mid to upper 90s Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday a ‘cold’ front moving in will increase rain chances and start to usher in a downward temperature trend heading into Labor Day weekend when temperatures could drop below 90 for highs for the first time in more than a month!
Have a good night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
