Two adults arrested after 5-year-old arrives at Slidell, La. school with cocaine

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police arrested two adults after a kindergarten student was found with three bags of cocaine at a Slidell school Tuesday morning (Aug. 20).
According to police, a teacher contacted the school’s resource officer after the teacher saw the student holding a bag of white powder that was discovered to be cocaine. The child was also found to be in possession of two more bags of cocaine.
Police say it was apparent that the child had no knowledge about the drugs.
Narcotics detectives later searched the child’s home where they found 23-year-old Angelica Stanley and 51-year-old Ellis Cousin. The pair were also found to be in possession of more narcotics inside of the home.
Daniel Seuzeneau a Detective with the Slidell Police Department said the situation was extremely disturbing, but commended the school for taking quick action.
“It’s a terrible thing but the silver lining in all this is that the teacher did a phenomenal job being alert, notifying the SRO, taking immediate action. God only knows what would have happened if this child would have ingested the cocaine, if another student would have ingested the cocaine, I mean it would have been terrible,” Seuzeneau said.
Detectives learned that the two suspects were hiding the drugs in the child’s clothing, but the reason is not clear.
“The only assumption we can make is that they were doing that to throw off police if they were to come do a search warrant at the house for whatever reason,” Seuzeneau said.
Stanley and Cousin were arrested and booked with possession of a schedule II narcotic with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to a juvenile.
Police would not disclose the name of the school or the child’s relationship to Stanley and Cousin.
