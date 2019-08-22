Shreveport school closes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport school has closed.
“Christian Center Montessori will not be open Monday, August 26th, 2019,” says a note sent home to parents today.
School officials later confirmed the immediate closure of the campus in the 200 block of Idema Street.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances and a decrease of enrollment, it is with deep sadness that we announce the closing of Christian Center Montessori School,” says a statement the school released to KSLA News 12 this afternoon.
“We are doing everything we can to help students, parents and staff adjust to the situation and wish them the best in this new school year.”
In its letter to parents, the school explains how it has struggled with declining enrollment and, as a result, a declining financial status the past few years.
“But now we know that we cannot carry the loss this year.”
Also in the letter, the school offers to refund any payments made for this year to those who agree “... to the release of the school from any requirement to provide for your child this year.”
The letter then asks parents to sign it to show their consent to the settlement.
Checks for the refunded tuition and deposit will be available by the close of business Friday, Aug. 23, the school says. Parents can pick them up or receive them by mail.
The school also will provide free day care Friday for any children who have no another option. Parents and guardians need to call (318) 688-9858 as soon as possible if they need this service.
The school was a ministry of the Christian Center Shreveport, a nondenominational church that shares the same campus as the school.
