Shreveport launches website to explain bond proposals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport’s administration now has launched a website to help voters learn about three bond proposals they will face this fall.
The proposals that voters will consider Nov. 16 include:
- $77.8 million for streets and drainage,
- $76 million for the Fire and Police Departments and SPAR, and,
- $32 million for water and sewerage.
The city’s bond proposals website gives people an overview of the projects, discloses who is involved in the process and puts forth answers to questions like “Why do we need it?”
This comes in addition to public meetings the administration is holding on Thursdays throughout the city.
The next one will run from 6-7:30 p.m. today in the Southern Hills Community Center, 1002 W. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
After this evening, the remaining community meetings will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
- Aug. 29 at Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 1915 Grover Place
- Sept. 5 at Mamie Hicks Community Center, 200 Mayfair St.
- Sept. 12 at Valencia Park Community Center, 1800 Viking Drive
- Sept. 26 at Airport Park Community Center, 6500 Kennedy Drive
- Oct. 10 at A.B. Palmer Community Center, 547 E. 79th St.
- Oct. 17 Bilberry Park Community Center, 1902 Alabama Ave.
