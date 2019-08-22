Minden mayor asks governor to help keep Fibrebond in LA

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) — Minden's mayor has asked Louisiana governor to meet with him and Fibrebond Corp.'s president in an effort to keep the manufacturer from moving out of state.
The company has set an Oct. 1 deadline to decide whether to stay in Minden or leave, Mayor Terry L. Gardner says in an Aug. 21 letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
At issue is the condition of bridges that Fibrebond must traverse to get its products, some of which weigh up to 90 tons, to its customers.
Gardner’s letter cites a memo that Fibrebond President and CEO Graham Walker reportedly sent to his 750 or so employees.
The memo states:
"As we work with our site selection firm, we are considering only two options:
- "Fibrebond says in Minden if the state of Louisiana invests in key infrastructure that protects our future. We need two transportation routes and real guarantees that our loads can use them. Simple as that.
- “Fibrebond moves to East Texas.”
Gardner, noting how devastating Fibrebond’s relocation would be to Northwest Louisiana, implores the governor to see that the Louisiana highway department gets involved immediately “... and guarantee(s) adequate road and bridge infrastructure out of Minden in order for Fibrebond to safely ship their product.”
The mayor’s letter says he would orchestrate the meeting that would involve him Edwards, Walker, Sen. Ryan Gatti and Rep. Wayne McMahon.
“I cannot emphasize enough the urgency of this matter,” Gardner tells the governor in his missive, which he had posted today on the city’s Facebook page.
Fibrebond also posted the following statement Thursday on its Facebook page:
