Man accused of killing woman who vanished 15 years ago

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Authorities developed him as a person of interest in the disappearance of a Lincoln Parish woman.
But there was not enough evidence to arrest him.
Fifteen years later, 70-year-old Ruston resident Lonnie Frazier Jr. is accused of killing 37-year-old Cheryl Talbert Williams.
And he’s being held in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on a $1 million bond.
Frazier was booked into the lockup at Ruston at 2:15 p.m. Aug. 21 on a charge of second-degree murder, booking records show.
Williams last was seen the night of July 20, 2004, running east from an uncle’s trailer in the Fellowship Community off Louisiana Highway 507 south-southwest of Simsboro and into some woods, according to The Charley Project.
From the onset, authorities suspected foul play, Ruston-Lincoln Crime Stoppers reports.
And Frazier was developed as a person of interest over the course of their investigation, according to Louisiana State Police.
The Simsboro woman’s body has not yet been found.
“We would like to recognize and thank the Louisiana State Police detectives and the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives for the hard work and effort put into this case. Great job guys!” says a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
