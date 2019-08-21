A little less heat & a little more rain by the weekend

The heat will back down slightly over the next few days with the chances for showers and storms picking up as we head into the weekend.
We’ll be warm and muggy again tonight with temperatures falling into the mid 70s. Expect more heat and humidity tomorrow. Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 90s but it will feel between 100 and 105 with the humidity. A few isolated showers or storms are possible in the afternoon heat. Expect similar conditions on Friday.
It won’t be a washout for the weekend, but showers and storms will provide a little more heat relief Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will run mostly in the low 90s with overnight lows remaining in the 70s.
Next week starts off hot and likely dry for most with temperatures continuing in the low to mid 90s for highs.
Have a great night!
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.