Grand jury accuses 3 of killing Benton man

INDICTED: 29-year-old Shawna M. Jones, 29, of the 100 block of Brewster Avenue in Shreveport, and 26-year-old Alisa Lochabay, of the 2600 block of Highland Avenue in Shreveport, are charged with second-degree murder. Justin C. Sepulvado, 29, of the 1300 block of Lampkin Street in Bossier City, is charged with first-degree murder. [Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office]