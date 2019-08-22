Grand jury accuses 3 of killing Benton man

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier grand jury has charged a Bossier City man and two Shreveport women with killing a Benton man.
Police had arrested 29-year-old Shawna M. Jones, of the 100 block of Brewster Avenue, and 26-year-old Alisa Lochabay, of the 2600 block of Highland Avenue, on a charge of being a principal to second-degree murder.
Now both women and 29-year-old Justin C. Sepulvado, of the 1300 block of Lampkin St. in Bossier City, are accused of killing 30-year-old Caleb Pippenger.
The grand jury this week indicted Sepulvado on a charge of first-degree murder and Jones and Lochabay on a charge of second-degree.
Pippenger died after being shot outside his home in the 100 block of Post Oak Drive the evening of March 15.
