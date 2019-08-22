Functional meth lab found in DeSoto Parish residence

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — A functional methamphetamine laboratory has been found in a small DeSoto Parish community.
The discovery was made by state probation and parole officers who had gone to a Gloster residence to check on a parolee, authorities said.
When someone answered the door, the officers reportedly saw a haze in the residence and smelled methamphetamine coming from inside, DeSoto sheriff’s Deputy Mark Pierce said.
Personnel with the Sheriff’s Office’s narcotics division were called in to help.
In the lab, agents reportedly found 124 grams of suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and various types of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Ray Cloud, 33, was arrested on one count each of creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS) with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia plus a probation violation.
And 24-year-old Tyler Michael Dushane was arrested on one count of creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory.
Both were booked into DeSoto Parish Detention Center.
The two men remain in custody.
Dushane’s bond has been set at $25,000; and no bonds have been set for Cloud, booking records show.
