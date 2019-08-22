First Alert: Slightly cooler for Thursday!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! We are finally no longer under a HEAT ADVISORY! But don't let that fool you, it's still going to very hot once again for our Thursday with high temperatures around 95 degrees. Much like the past few days there will be some isolated heat relief in the form of showers across the ArkLaTex. Your all important weekend is shaping up to be slightly cooler as we will see greater chances for showers and storms across the region.
As you’re heading our the door this morning you may notice slightly lower humidity. That’s going to be the main reason we are not under a HEAT ADVISORY today. But temperatures will still feel like they are between 100 and 105 degrees during the afternoon hours so make sure once again you are drinking plenty of water. Much like Wednesday there will be some isolated pockets of relief this afternoon across the ArkLaTex.
Moving on to your Friday and weekend the rain chances will be on the increase. As the ridge of high pressure continues to move off to the west more unsettled weather will begin to move in. For Friday and the weekend expect scattered to widespread shower activity for the ArkLaTex. This will be the big reason our high temperatures this weekend will be slightly cooler compared to today.
So while it will continue to be hot mother nature looks to provide some relief this weekend.
Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
