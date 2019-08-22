First Alert: Slightly cooler for Thursday!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! We are finally no longer under a HEAT ADVISORY! But don't let that fool you, it's still going to very hot once again for our Thursday with high temperatures around 95 degrees. Much like the past few days there will be some isolated heat relief in the form of showers across the ArkLaTex. Your all important weekend is shaping up to be slightly cooler as we will see greater chances for showers and storms across the region.