Caddo Coroner names victim in fatal motel shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Coroner’s Office has released the name of the man shot and killed at a Shreveport hotel late Tuesday evening.
Derrick Purnell Terrell, 45. of Shreveport was killed in the parking lot of the Knights Inn in the 4900 block of W. Monkhouse Drive.
Terrell had suffered several gunshot wounds and died at the scene.
An autopsy will be performed.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
