Benton H.S. going cell phone free

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - The average U.S. smartphone owner checks their phone an average of 52 times a day. And at school, one survey shows 80 percent of students agreed using a mobile phone in class decreases their ability to pay attention.
With such glaring numbers, a test program is now underway at a local high school to limit those distractions.
We followed Ben Blanchard Thursday, Aug. 22 as he began to hand out cell phone pouches to students at Benton High School in the Bossier Parish School District. Blanchard is a representative of a company called Yondr, a San Francisco based startup company that makes the specialized pouches.
And Blanchard's job on this day was instructing students the do's and dont's of using them.
"Put the screen away from the needle so it's not scratching it up. Nice and snug."
A year-long pilot program is now underway at Benton High School, involving those Yondr-made magnetic pouches.
Students' cell phones are locked in the pouch at the beginning of the day and unlocked after last period - to reduce distractions at school.
Sophomore Kayla Shepherd says she’s heard mixed reviews about the initiative, so far. “I’ve heard a lot of my friends’ parents don’t agree with it. But my mom agrees with it. But my mom agrees with it. So, I agree with it too.”
Students, like Shepherd, tell us cell phone distractions extend far beyond the classroom.
"Cuz I get lunch and stuff, a lot of my friends are like on their phone and they don't talk. So, socialize more? Yeah."
Others expect it could take awhile for all 13-hundred or so Benton High School students to buy into it.
Just ask Benton High School sophomore Emma-Cate Cox.
"I think it is a really good idea. But, there's gonna be a lot of students who are going to like try and rebel. But I think we're gonna get used to it."
As for students who try to rebel? Cox explained. “You get ‘gasped.’ Gasped. That’s like an in-school suspension.”
While there is plenty of support for this pilot program, there is the question about safety.
For example, what happens if there's an emergency and students cannot use their cell phone to call for help.
But Benton teacher Barry Plunkett explains that during an emergency you don’t want more than a thousand students all calling home or 911 at the very same time. “If there’s an emergency I don’t want him sitting here talking to his parents. Let’s get where we need to get to.”
One teacher told us don't be surprised to see students' grades and testing scores rise with fewer distractions.
According to the Pew Research Center, 95 percent of teenagers have or have access to a smartphone.
And 45 percent of teenagers say they are online on a near-constant basis.
