Back-to-school bash brings hundreds out for free supplies

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — The first day of classes for Marshall ISD students is Monday.
So families are preparing for the new school year.
Many came out to the Back-to-School Bash on Wednesday in Lions Park.
Free food, water activities and school supplies brought smiles to kids and parents.
“For many parents, they have more than one child; and that can make it hard for them to buy school supplies,” grandmother Retina Smith said. “When you can get something for free, you need to take advantage of it.”
The City of Marshall partnered with Marshall Against Violence to give away folders, glue sticks, notebooks, pencils and the rest of the supplies on the school district’s list.
Marshall police officers and firefighters also came out to grill hot dogs and spray water for the kids.
City commissioners came out to meet and interact with their constituents.
This is the second year for the event, which many parents say they hope the city will continue next school year.
