After Further Review: Saints updated roster projection
By Sean Fazende | August 21, 2019 at 3:35 PM CDT - Updated August 22 at 8:28 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - QB (3)

Drew Brees

Teddy Bridgewater

Taysom Hill

Whether or not Hill has done enough to surpass Bridgewater on the depth chart is irrelevant. He’s in the unique position of being the only third string quarterback in the league who likely will be on the field more, and throw more passes than the backup.

RB (5)

Alvin Kamara

Latavius Murray

Dwayne Washington

Zach Line

Devine Ozigbo

I had one spot open on this projection and decided to go with Ozigbo. Washington is a tough runner and a special teams guy, while Ozigbo is a young guy, who has shown flashes, despite his red zone fumble against the Chargers.

WR (5)

Michael Thomas

Ted Ginn Jr.

Tre’Quan Smith

Emmanuel Butler

Austin Carr

This isn’t necessarily who I believe has played the best this camp, it’s who I believe Payton likes the most in the system. Butler has been superb in practice, but had a drop in the only game he’s played in. Still, he’s a guy that undoubtedly caught Payton’s eye. Carr is another Payton-guy who helped himself immensely with a touchdown catch against the Chargers.

TE (3)

Jared Cook

Josh Hill

A.J. Derby

A new third tight end on the projection. Derby has been a steady since he arrived a few weeks ago and can be trusted to execute his assignment. Dan Arnold has had his share of good plays and bad plays. Alize Mack finally returned to practice this week and is behind in the battle.

OL (9)

Terron Armstead

Larry Warford

Erik McCoy

Andrus Peat

Ryan Ramczyk

Nick Easton

Cameron Tom

Will Clapp

Marshall Newhouse

Nine may be a lot, but I can’t see the team giving up on Clapp and Tom after both have played very well this camp. Clapp in particular, has had a really good camp that no one has talked about. Newhouse gets the nod as the swing tackle for now, but it would not shock me if this team keeps looking to upgrade there.

DE (4)

Cam Jordan

Marcus Davenport

Trey Hendrickson

Wes Horton

Hendrickson went from camp bubble player, to perhaps the most consistent defensive lineman of camp. Though their ceilings may be different, it’s clear that Hendrickson has outplayed Davenport, who appears to still be a work in progress. Horton has gotten a lot of reps, and seems to have moved up the depth chart. Another name to watch here is Porter Gustin, but for now he looks more like a practice squad guy.

DT (4)

David Onyemata

Malcolm Brown

Mario Edwards

Taylor Stallworth

Sheldon Rankins **

This projection is with assumption that Rankins starts the season on PUP. The other four have been pretty steady through camp.

LB (6)

DeMario Davis

Alex Anzalone

A.J. Klein

Kaden Elliss

Craig Roberston

Vince Beigel

Robertson is a name to monitor here. His injury is unknown at this point but with the signing of Will Compton. The team clearly felt like they needed to bring another linebacker in.

CB (5)

Marshon Lattimore

Eli Apple

Patrick Robinson

P.J. Williams

Justin Hardee

Williams appears to have won the nickel battle, but having Robinson in the mix strengthens the depth of this group as a whole. Hardee is a special teams ace, who can play corner as well.

S (5)

Marcus Williams

Vonn Bell

Saquan Hampton

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Chris Banjo

CJGJ’s versatility allows him to float between this group and the cornerbacks. Hampton was really flashing before he was injured. Still, it looks like the numbers will work in his favor.

Specialists (4)

Deonte Harris

Thomas Morstead

Wil Lutz

Zach Wood

Many thought Marcus Sherels was a given at returner, but Harris’ emergence is too much to ignore. Though it may not be as clear-cut as we all think, Harris was a difference-maker against the Chargers, and has to be considered the favorite now.

