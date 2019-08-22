After Further Review: Saints updated roster projection

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - QB (3)
Drew Brees
Teddy Bridgewater
Taysom Hill
Whether or not Hill has done enough to surpass Bridgewater on the depth chart is irrelevant. He’s in the unique position of being the only third string quarterback in the league who likely will be on the field more, and throw more passes than the backup.
RB (5)
Alvin Kamara
Latavius Murray
Dwayne Washington
Zach Line
Devine Ozigbo
I had one spot open on this projection and decided to go with Ozigbo. Washington is a tough runner and a special teams guy, while Ozigbo is a young guy, who has shown flashes, despite his red zone fumble against the Chargers.
WR (5)
Michael Thomas
Ted Ginn Jr.
Tre’Quan Smith
Emmanuel Butler
Austin Carr
This isn’t necessarily who I believe has played the best this camp, it’s who I believe Payton likes the most in the system. Butler has been superb in practice, but had a drop in the only game he’s played in. Still, he’s a guy that undoubtedly caught Payton’s eye. Carr is another Payton-guy who helped himself immensely with a touchdown catch against the Chargers.
TE (3)
Jared Cook
Josh Hill
A.J. Derby
A new third tight end on the projection. Derby has been a steady since he arrived a few weeks ago and can be trusted to execute his assignment. Dan Arnold has had his share of good plays and bad plays. Alize Mack finally returned to practice this week and is behind in the battle.
OL (9)
Terron Armstead
Larry Warford
Erik McCoy
Andrus Peat
Ryan Ramczyk
Nick Easton
Cameron Tom
Will Clapp
Marshall Newhouse
Nine may be a lot, but I can’t see the team giving up on Clapp and Tom after both have played very well this camp. Clapp in particular, has had a really good camp that no one has talked about. Newhouse gets the nod as the swing tackle for now, but it would not shock me if this team keeps looking to upgrade there.
DE (4)
Cam Jordan
Marcus Davenport
Trey Hendrickson
Wes Horton
Hendrickson went from camp bubble player, to perhaps the most consistent defensive lineman of camp. Though their ceilings may be different, it’s clear that Hendrickson has outplayed Davenport, who appears to still be a work in progress. Horton has gotten a lot of reps, and seems to have moved up the depth chart. Another name to watch here is Porter Gustin, but for now he looks more like a practice squad guy.
DT (4)
David Onyemata
Malcolm Brown
Mario Edwards
Taylor Stallworth
Sheldon Rankins **
This projection is with assumption that Rankins starts the season on PUP. The other four have been pretty steady through camp.
LB (6)
DeMario Davis
Alex Anzalone
A.J. Klein
Kaden Elliss
Craig Roberston
Vince Beigel
Robertson is a name to monitor here. His injury is unknown at this point but with the signing of Will Compton. The team clearly felt like they needed to bring another linebacker in.
CB (5)
Marshon Lattimore
Eli Apple
Patrick Robinson
P.J. Williams
Justin Hardee
Williams appears to have won the nickel battle, but having Robinson in the mix strengthens the depth of this group as a whole. Hardee is a special teams ace, who can play corner as well.
S (5)
Marcus Williams
Vonn Bell
Saquan Hampton
C.J. Gardner-Johnson
Chris Banjo
CJGJ’s versatility allows him to float between this group and the cornerbacks. Hampton was really flashing before he was injured. Still, it looks like the numbers will work in his favor.
Specialists (4)
Deonte Harris
Thomas Morstead
Wil Lutz
Zach Wood
Many thought Marcus Sherels was a given at returner, but Harris’ emergence is too much to ignore. Though it may not be as clear-cut as we all think, Harris was a difference-maker against the Chargers, and has to be considered the favorite now.
