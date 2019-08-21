Trailer, grass fires impact travel on Interstate 20

Right lane of eastbound I-20 at I-20/I-220 in Bossier City is blocked

[Source: LaDOTD traffic camera]
By KSLA Digital Team | August 21, 2019 at 2:53 PM CDT - Updated August 21 at 2:53 PM

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A trailer and grass fire impacted travel on Interstate 20.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 27 on eastbound I-20 in Bossier City.

That’s near Harrah’s Louisiana Downs and Interstate 220.

“The initial information is that it was a flatbed trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck that caught fire along with a grassy area on the shoulder of the roadway,” city spokeswoman Traci Landry said.

No injuries have been reported.

