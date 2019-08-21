Trailer, grass fires impact travel on Interstate 20

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A trailer and grass fire impacted travel on Interstate 20.
It happened just after 2 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 27 on eastbound I-20 in Bossier City.
That’s near Harrah’s Louisiana Downs and Interstate 220.
“The initial information is that it was a flatbed trailer that was being pulled by a pickup truck that caught fire along with a grassy area on the shoulder of the roadway,” city spokeswoman Traci Landry said.
No injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.