Shreveport police searching for suspect in fatal hotel shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are working to find new information on a shooting that took place Tuesday night.
It happened about 8:54 p.m. outside Knights Inn on Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Upon arrival, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his back.
Cpl. Marcus Hines, Shreveport police spokesman, said that medics tried to save the man’s life, but the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
Hines added that police do not know if the gunman was a guest at the hotel or was just in the area. Police are reviewing surveillance cameras at the hotel and have spoken to witnesses.
The gunman was wearing a ski mask, obscuring their face.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
