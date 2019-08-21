Shreveport family of 3 loses home in midday blaze

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Three people, all adults, lost their home and their belongings in a blaze late Wednesday morning.
The fire happened at 11:56 a.m. in the 4200 block of Ester Street in Shreveport.
That’s where firefighters found smoke pouring from the eaves of a one-story, wood-frame house.
No one was in the house when the fire started, Fire Department EMS Officer Clarence Reese Jr. said.
The homeowner told authorities he noticed smoke near the roof when he returned from leaving the house for a couple minutes.
It took 22 firefighters and eight units 19 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
The structure sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, leaving the family to contact Louisiana 211 for assistance.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
