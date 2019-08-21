SFD extinguishes early morning blaze at home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman safely got out of her burning home on early Wednesday morning.
Fire fighters got the call just before 1:30 a.m. to the 2400 block of Darien Street.
The resident, an elderly woman was able to get out of the home before first responders made it on scene. She old fire fighters she smelled smoke in the home and then called for help.
No one was injured. Crews were able to extinguish the fire within 15 minutes.
The fire did spread to the attic. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.