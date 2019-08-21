Police seeking Mansfield shooting suspect cordon off house, evacuate neighboring residences

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — Some Mansfield residences were evacuated while authorities thought they were closing in on a shooting suspect.
It happened Tuesday night on Bernard Street.
Authorities thought 27-year-old Reginald Lerue Guy Jr., of Mansfield, was holed up in a house there.
After cordoning off the area and firing tear gas into the dwelling, they found no one inside but believe he might have been there earlier.
A KSLA News 12 viewer said she watched the events unfold from the vantage of a relative’s front yard on Willard Street.
Guy is wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder for allegedly shooting Demarcus Thomas in the chest Sunday, Mansfield police say.
Further details about the shooting are not immediately available.
DeSoto Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to Guy’s arrest.
He stands 5′7″ tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
His last known address is in the 1300 block of Sample Street in Mansfield.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about Guy to call Crime Stoppers toll-free at (800)-505-STOP (7867). Or they can submit a tip via the P3 Tips website of the P3 Tips app available in Google Play or the Apple Store.
