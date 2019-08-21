NPSO warns of phone scam; thieves posing as DEA agents

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam where scammers are posing as DEA officials or other law enforcement.
Typically the scammer will tell the target they have warrants out for their arrest in another state.
The scammer will ask for the last four digits of the victim's social security number and may even demand money.
However, NPSO says don't fall for it. Residents are always advised to never give their information out over the phone.
Law enforcement will never contact residents over the phone demanding payment.
