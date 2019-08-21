At least 1 person hurt in 3-vehicle wreck in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — At least one person was rushed to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Bossier City.
It happened about 8:15 p.m. at Arthur Ray Teague Parkway at Shady Grove Boulevard.
An SUV crashed into another SUV, sending it rolling; it came to rest atop a car, authorities said.
Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free some of those involved in the wreck.
There’s no immediate word on the extent of injuries.
The parkway’s southbound lanes were shut down until the scene could be cleared.
