LaTech urges students to get mobile safety app

RUSTON, La. (KSLA) — This week's armed intruder scare at LSU in Baton Rouge provides further evidence of the need for campuses to be prepared.
Toward that end, Louisiana Tech University is urging its students to download the free CampusShield mobile safety app before the fall quarter begins Sept. 4.
The Ruston school says the app will enable students to:
- Receive safety alerts,
- Contact Louisiana Tech police,
- Request campus safety escorts, and,
- Submit tips and safety concerns.
CampusShield, a product of 911Cellular, is available on Google Play and in Apple’s App Store.
It requires iOS 9.0 or later and is compatible with iPhones, iPads and the iPod touch.
“Oftentimes students, teachers or staff members will come forward after an incident has occurred to state that they may have had suspicions beforehand and would have said something had there been a platform through which to do so,” says a statement on 911Cellular’s website. "We built CampusShield to be that platform.
“Not only to help prevent violent incidents on campus, but also to give power to those who feel powerless, such as victims of sexual misconduct or peer pressure. We also realize the importance of getting the word out to your community, quickly and thoroughly, so we provide tools to help you keep your campus informed at all times.”
The company highlights these CampusShield features:
- Anonymous tip — App users can send anonymous tips while attaching photos and videos. Conversations can be started to find out more information.
- FriendWatch — FriendWatch helps users create a virtual safety network with an activity timer that notifies emergency contacts if needed.
- Resources — Access up-to-date documents, resources and procedures, keeping your community on the same page and saving money by eliminating costly printouts.
The latest version also makes a Bluetooth safety button available. Users can signal an emergency panic from a Bluetooth safety button clipped to their key chain, lanyard or purse.
The app also comes with the disclaimer that continual use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease your device’s battery life.
Click here to learn more about CampusShield and its campus safety app awareness initiatives.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.