First Alert: Heat Advisory Continues for Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are once again tracking intense heat across the ArkLaTex as HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for the afternoon hours today. Feels-like temperatures will again be around 105 degrees during the middle of the afternoon. Much like Tuesday isolated pockets of heat relief will develop later in the day. As we move through the rest of the week rain chances will gradually increase as our high temperatures go down ever so slightly.