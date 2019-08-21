First Alert: Heat Advisory Continues for Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are once again tracking intense heat across the ArkLaTex as HEAT ADVISORIES are in effect for the afternoon hours today. Feels-like temperatures will again be around 105 degrees during the middle of the afternoon. Much like Tuesday isolated pockets of heat relief will develop later in the day. As we move through the rest of the week rain chances will gradually increase as our high temperatures go down ever so slightly.
For your Wednesday sunny skies in the morning will allow temperatures to quickly move up into the 90s by lunchtime with feels-like temperatures surging over 100 degrees. During the middle of the afternoon feels-like temperatures will hover around 105 degrees. But some places will see some localized relief in the form of showers starting around pick up time at the bus stop.
Thursday will finally allow us to get rid of the HEAT ADVISORIES, but don’t let that fool you it will still be hot across the ArkLaTex. Shower chances though, will increase during the afternoon making heat relief more likely.
As we move towards the weekend the big ridge of high pressure that has been dominating the region over the past two weeks will start to break down. This will allow the ArkLaTex to cool off ever so slightly, but more importantly rain chances will be on the increase heading into the weekend.
In the meantime we have to suffer one more day of borderline dangerous heat before feels-like temperatures begin to trend downwards. Make sure once again your are drinking of plenty of water today.
Have a great day and rest of the week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
