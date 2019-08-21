First Alert: Dangerous Heat Continues

Highs will climb into the upper 90s late afternoon, but winds out of the south bringing in moisture, which will make it feel much hotter. Heat indices or 'feels-like' temperatures will be back between 105 and 110. Spending too much time outside without taking care of your body could result in heat related illnesses. Stay hydrated! A pop-up shower or storm is possible during the heat of the day, but most will stay unbearably hot and dry out there.