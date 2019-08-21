First Alert: Dangerous Heat Continues

Happy Wednesday! This afternoon and early evening will continue with the HEAT ADVISORY in place for the entire ArkLaTex. The advisory ends at 7pm, and thankfully it looks like this could be the last heat advisory this week. A ridge of high pressure has been keeping us hot, but that soon breaks down to allow slightly better rain chances.
Highs will climb into the upper 90s late afternoon, but winds out of the south bringing in moisture, which will make it feel much hotter. Heat indices or 'feels-like' temperatures will be back between 105 and 110. Spending too much time outside without taking care of your body could result in heat related illnesses. Stay hydrated! A pop-up shower or storm is possible during the heat of the day, but most will stay unbearably hot and dry out there.
Late work week, beginning Thursday, the ridge of high pressure breaks off, and that'll allow an upper level trough to bring in better rain chances for the ArkLaTex. Thursday and Friday high temperatures will reach the mid 90s with partly cloudy skies each day. Rain chances are slightly better, but not looking like a washout.
Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
