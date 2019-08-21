Bossier selects interim District 5 member, sets election

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier School Board has named someone to temporarily represent District 5.
After two ballots Tuesday, School Board members selected Adam Bass.
He will serve until a special election can be held April 4.
The qualifying of candidates for that election will be conducted Jan. 8-10.
The position was vacated by Michael S. “Mike” Mosura II, a 44-year-old Bossier City resident who resigned from the post and pleaded guilty in a federal steroids case earlier this month.
The School Board accepted applications for the temporary position until Monday afternoon.
Mosura’s term expires Dec. 31, 2022.
Since more than a year remains, the School Board had to call the special election so voters can decide who will serve the balance of his term.
Bass will be allowed to seek to fill Mosura’s unexpired term.
