Bossier selects interim District 5 member, sets election

Voters will face the decision April 4, the same date as Louisiana’s presidential preference and municipal primaries

Bossier School Board members Aug. 20 selected someone to temporarily represent District 5 and called a special election April 4 to fill the remainder of the unexpired term. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Curtis Heyen | August 20, 2019 at 9:37 PM CDT - Updated August 20 at 9:37 PM

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier School Board has named someone to temporarily represent District 5.

Adam Bass
Adam Bass (Source: Bubba Kneipp)

After two ballots Tuesday, School Board members selected Adam Bass.

He will serve until a special election can be held April 4.

That’s the same date as Louisiana’s presidential preference and municipal primaries.

The qualifying of candidates for that election will be conducted Jan. 8-10.

The position was vacated by Michael S. “Mike” Mosura II, a 44-year-old Bossier City resident who resigned from the post and pleaded guilty in a federal steroids case earlier this month.

The School Board accepted applications for the temporary position until Monday afternoon.

Mosura’s term expires Dec. 31, 2022.

Since more than a year remains, the School Board had to call the special election so voters can decide who will serve the balance of his term.

Bass will be allowed to seek to fill Mosura’s unexpired term.

