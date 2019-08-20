2 Texans accused of stealing timber in Caddo Parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Two Texans are free on bond after having been accused of stealing almost $30,000 worth of timber in Caddo Parish then selling it in Texas.
A Beaumont, Texas, resident told authorities last month that the timber was cut off 10 acres he owns in Vivian sometime between January and June.
The landowner had hired 63-year-old Joe Nathan Henderson, of Bivins, Texas, to demolish some structures on the property, the Louisiana Agriculture & Forestry Department reports.
Agriculture & Forestry enforcement agents’ investigation led them to Henderson and 58-year-old Kenneth Dewayne Hodge, also of Bivins.
Henderson and Hodge were booked into Caddo Detention Center after surrendering to authorities at the lockup Aug. 15.
Each is charged with one count of theft of timber valued at more than $25,000.
Bond was set at $5,000 each.
“It is so important for landowners who live out of state to check or have someone they trust check their land frequently for stolen timber or damage to the property,” Agriculture & Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM, says in a statement about the arrests.
The penalty for theft of timber valued at more than $25,000 is imprisonment at hard labor for up to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000, according to Louisiana law.
