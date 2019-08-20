SPD warns drivers against drag racing

SPD warns drivers against drag racing
The apparent drag racing took place near St. Matthias Episcopal Church on Lakeshore Drive in west Shreveport. (Source: SPD)
By KSLA Digital Team | August 20, 2019 at 10:56 AM CDT - Updated August 20 at 10:56 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is warning drivers against street racing — and that they know who’s doing it.

According to a post on Facebook, drivers were racing near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Saint Matthias Drive. That’s not far from Interstate 220.

“We are aware of your illegal activity and we will arrest you, impound your vehicle and issue any necessary citations,” reads the post.

Judging from these recently obtained photos, it is apparent some misinformed motorists have mistaken one of our city...

Posted by Shreveport Police Department on Monday, August 19, 2019

SPD goes on to say that there are places where drag racing is legal. However - not the streets of Shreveport.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.