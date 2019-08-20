SPD warns drivers against drag racing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is warning drivers against street racing — and that they know who’s doing it.
According to a post on Facebook, drivers were racing near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Saint Matthias Drive. That’s not far from Interstate 220.
“We are aware of your illegal activity and we will arrest you, impound your vehicle and issue any necessary citations,” reads the post.
SPD goes on to say that there are places where drag racing is legal. However - not the streets of Shreveport.
Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
