SPD officer arrested, charged with malfeasance in office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An officer with the Shreveport Police Department, who was placed on leave earlier this month, has been arrested following a criminal investigation. Corporal Dylan Hudson was placed on paid departmental leave by Chief Ben Raymond on Aug. 8 after information indicating he possibly violated a criminal statute was discovered.
After gathering evidence, detective supervisors procured a warrant and charged Hudson with one count of Malfeasance in Office. He surrendered himself to authorities at Caddo Correctional Center Tuesday morning, where he was booked on the outstanding arrest warrant.
His bond has been set at $25,000.
Statement for Chief Raymond Regarding this incident:
“Corporal Dylan Hudson has been on departmental leave since August 8, 2019, at which time we initiated a criminal investigation into possible violations of state law. He will remain on leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation concerning alleged policy violations. This is an ongoing criminal matter and Corporal Hudson is innocent until proven guilty. From an administrative standpoint, our officers are accountable for their actions and if he is ultimately found to have violated our policies and procedures then he will be dealt with appropriately.”
--Chief Ben Raymond
